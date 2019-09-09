-$0.74 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.73). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 578,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,587. The company has a market cap of $490.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

