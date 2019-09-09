$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Evertec reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evertec by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evertec by 629.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Evertec has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

