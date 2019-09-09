$0.23 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNRL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

