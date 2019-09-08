ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

ZTCOF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

