ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.84 million and $11,166.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00319335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00049692 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006924 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

