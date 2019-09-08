Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,866.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $85,866.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00089022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.