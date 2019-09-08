Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Receives $6.92 Average PT from Analysts

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZFGN shares. Roth Capital downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of ZFGN stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 73.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

