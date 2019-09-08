Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 66 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 524.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 178,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 128,877 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 296,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $773,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

