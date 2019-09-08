Zacks: Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRHC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

