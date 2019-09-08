Zacks: Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quarterhill an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

QTRH remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quarterhill by 382.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quarterhill by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Quarterhill in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quarterhill by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

