Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 641,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $17.42.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,142 shares of company stock valued at $80,806. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,343,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 306,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,800 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

