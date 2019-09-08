Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 17.42 and a current ratio of 17.42.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $55,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,293 shares of company stock worth $392,282 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

