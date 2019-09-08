Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.87). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($8.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.24) to ($7.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.24) to ($7.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $240,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,888 shares of company stock worth $13,566,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,491,000 after purchasing an additional 346,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 414,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,686. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

