Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.61. Rev Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rev Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,931,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 879,300 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rev Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after buying an additional 307,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rev Group by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 136,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rev Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 116,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $571.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.