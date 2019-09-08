Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.97. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 526,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

