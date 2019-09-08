Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post sales of $99.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 588%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $134.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $176.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.00 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNCE. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

