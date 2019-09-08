Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 197,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

