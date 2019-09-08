Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $3,954,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,407. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. 495,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,835. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

