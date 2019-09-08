Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Shares of APPF traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,344. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $1,019,575.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

