Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report $38.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.05 million. Ooma reported sales of $32.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $148.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.08 million to $148.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $160.91 million to $166.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,550. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $143,055.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $25,979.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,861 shares of company stock worth $564,178 over the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 25.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ooma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

