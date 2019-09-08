Zacks: Analysts Expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Milacron posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRN shares. ValuEngine raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Milacron in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Milacron by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Milacron in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 595,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.79. Milacron has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

