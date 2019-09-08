Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $136,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $410,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,540 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,731 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 323,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

