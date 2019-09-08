Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $550.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

