Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Post $1.93 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Kaiser Aluminum posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 88,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,191 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

