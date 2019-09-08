Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Iteris reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,778. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

