Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.01.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 62,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,971. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,926,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

