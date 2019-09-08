Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.23). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 242,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,963 shares of company stock valued at $858,455. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.