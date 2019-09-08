Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.23). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 242,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,963 shares of company stock valued at $858,455. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.