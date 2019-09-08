Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.73 Million

Analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to post $483.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.50 million and the lowest is $480.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $425.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,639,010 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,858 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 92,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 263,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,339. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

