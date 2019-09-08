Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000. So-Young International comprises 11.8% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,439,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,890,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 963,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. So-Young International Inc – has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $22.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

