Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $10,342.72 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $10,342.72 or 0.99312732 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $82,520.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00147727 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003382 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000575 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000393 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.