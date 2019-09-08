Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,998 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Workiva worth $102,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Workiva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Workiva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Workiva by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,403,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,645.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $3,419,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $69,622,638. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

