Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 286,859 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $50,010,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,109 shares of company stock valued at $199,139,684. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. 1,350,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,752. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

