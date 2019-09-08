Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,440,000. Finally, Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $118,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.55. 3,966,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,761,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

