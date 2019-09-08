Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a €147.97 ($172.06) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.05 ($231.45).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR:WDI opened at €157.30 ($182.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is €146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €135.38. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 1-year high of €156.00 ($181.40).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.