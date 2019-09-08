WINk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.62 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. WINk has a market cap of $49.42 million and $17.62 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.