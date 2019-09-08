Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,585,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,262,000 after purchasing an additional 679,707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 1,733,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Welltower has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

