Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

