WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $6,514,549.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,858 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,522.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

