Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 228.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3,103.4% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 48,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.21. 6,284,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

