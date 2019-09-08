WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $207.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

WD-40 stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.54. The stock had a trading volume of 110,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $149.38 and a 52-week high of $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.