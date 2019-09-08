Water Island Capital LLC Takes $10.55 Million Position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 444,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Control4 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter worth $9,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Control4 by 6,451.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter worth about $7,050,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter worth about $6,624,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter worth about $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CTRL remained flat at $$23.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,548. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

