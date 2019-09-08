Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 848,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the second quarter worth about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIVE. Craig Hallum lowered Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Aerohive Networks stock remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Aerohive Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

