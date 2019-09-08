Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,806 shares during the quarter. Tribune accounts for approximately 6.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Tribune worth $133,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tribune during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tribune during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribune during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Tribune by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tribune during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. 1,259,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Tribune has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Tribune had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Tribune’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

