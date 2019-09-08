Water Island Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the period. Arconic comprises 2.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $43,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arconic by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arconic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

In other Arconic news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

