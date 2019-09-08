Water Island Capital LLC Buys 40,700 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tribune Publishing worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. 105,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,007. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Publishing Co will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

