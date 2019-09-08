Water Island Capital LLC Buys 254,659 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 1.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 2.54% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,751,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,811,000 after acquiring an additional 166,229 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 42.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 6,072,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after buying an additional 1,814,941 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,382,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 1,264,990 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,900,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 1,155,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,508,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 261,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 599,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $856.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 140.68%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

