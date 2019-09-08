Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

