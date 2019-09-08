Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. FMR LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,962,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 156.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,340,000 after purchasing an additional 141,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 87.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2,111.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

