Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $349,363,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,833.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,834.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,830.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

