Wade G W & Inc. Has $440,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 846,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $141.53 and a 1-year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

